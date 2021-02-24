143 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the January 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 143 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

– Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 117 New Projects

– Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 43 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

– New Construction – 36 New Projects

– Expansion – 51 New Projects

– Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 59 New Projects

– Plant Closings – 8 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

– Texas – 10

– Wisconsin – 9

– North Carolina – 9

– Ohio – 8

– Tennessee – 7

– Pennsylvania – 6

– Missouri – 5

– Georgia – 5

– Indiana – 5

– Michigan – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of January, our research team identified 6 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Samsung Electronics America, Inc., who is considering investing $10 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in AUSTIN, Texas.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

ALBERTA:

Specialty fiberboard mfr. is considering investing $800 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in ALBERTA.

NEW YORK:

Fuel cell mfr. is planning to invest $125 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility at 1025 John St. in HENRIETTA, NY. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2021.

UTAH:

Uranium processing company is considering investing $100 million for the construction of a processing facility in BLANDING, UT.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $75 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 187,000 sf processing and laboratory facility in DURHAM, NC. Completion is slated for 2023.

TENNESSEE:

Electrical transformer mfr. is planning to invest $48 million for the construction of a 200,000 sf manufacturing facility at 2000 Hoff Rd. in DYERSBURG, TN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2021.

ALABAMA:

Wood products mfr. is planning to invest $45 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in JASPER, AL.

MISSOURI:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $45 million for a 30,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ST. LOUIS, MO. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2021, with completion slated for 2022.

INDIANA:

Automotive components mfr. is planning to invest $36 million for equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility at 1231 A Ave. N. in SEYMOUR, IN. They have recently received approval for the project.

ARIZONA:

Lumber products mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 425,000 sf manufacturing facility at 14005 W. Old Hwy. 66 in BELLEMONT, AZ. They expect to start operations in late Spring 2021.

FLORIDA:

Boat mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades of a 225,000 sf manufacturing facility on Roberts Rd. in PALM COAST, FL. They have recently received approval for the project. They will relocate operations upon completion in Fall 2021.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials. Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

News Source: SalesLeads Inc.