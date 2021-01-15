JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the December 2020 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 146 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 118 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 49 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 36 New Projects

Expansion – 54 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 64 New Projects

Plant Closings – 10 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

North Carolina – 13

Indiana – 11

Ohio – 10

South Carolina – 8

New York – 6

Pennsylvania – 6

Georgia – 6

Florida – 6

Tennessee – 5

California – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of December, our research team identified 10 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Electric Last Mile, Inc., who is planning to invest $300 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 675,000 sf manufacturing facility in MISHAWAKA, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

MISSISSIPPI:

Wood products mfr. is planning to invest $120 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in LUMBERTON, MS. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2021, with completion slated for 2022.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Biopharmaceutical company is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 140,000 sf processing facility in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC. Completion is slated for early 2022.

NEBRASKA:

Medical technology company is planning to invest $150 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in COLUMBUS, NE. They have recently received approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Fiber products mfr. is planning to invest $48 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in COVINGTON, GA. Completion is slated for Summer 2021.

MISSOURI:

Personal care and home cleaning products mfr. is planning to invest $36 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 508,000 sf manufacturing facility and distribution center at 11401 N. Congress Ave. in KANSAS CITY, MO. They have recently received approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in TONAWANDA, NY. They have recently received approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

LED products mfr. is planning to invest $55 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in COLUMBIA, SC. Completion is slated for Summer 2022.

TENNESSEE:

Automotive components mfr. is planning to invest $95 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facilities on Hickory Valley Rd. and on Ferdinand Piech Way in CHATTANOOGA, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Metal packaging mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in WEIRTON, WV. Completion is slated for early 2022.

OHIO:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $23 million for the construction of a 250,000 sf manufacturing facility in TOLEDO, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

Industrial Manufacturing

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Metals

Power Generation

Pulp Paper and Wood

Oil and Gas

Mining and Aggregates

Chemical

Research and Development

Distribution and Supply Chain

Pipelines

Pharmaceutical

Misc. Industrial Buildings

Waste Water Treatment

Data Centers

News Source: SalesLeads Inc.