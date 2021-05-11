JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the April 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 151 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 134 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 77 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 58 New Projects

Expansion – 47 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 65 New Projects

Plant Closings – 3 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION(TOP 10 STATES)

North Carolina – 13

Ontario – 9

Ohio – 9

Pennsylvania – 8

New York – 7

Tennessee – 6

Texas – 6

Michigan – 6

Indiana – 6

Wisconsin – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of April, our research team identified 9 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by General Motors, who is planning to invest $2.3 billion for the construction of an EV battery manufacturing facility adjacent to their existing plant in SPRING HILL, TN. Completion is slated for late 2023.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

ONTARIO:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $925 million for the construction of a processing facility in TORONTO, ON. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Specialty pharmaceutical products mfr. is planning to invest $220 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in ORLINDA, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $213 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 117,000 sf processing facility in SANFORD, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $79 million for an expansion and equipment upgrades at their manufacturing facility in PRATTVILLE, AL. They have recently received approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Plastic packaging products mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades at their various manufacturing facilities in INDIANA. They have recently received approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Construction material mfr. is planning to invest $62 million for the construction of a 455,000 sf manufacturing facility in SIKESTON, MO. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2021.

KENTUCKY:

HVAC equipment mfr. is planning to invest $60 million for the construction of a 380,000 sf manufacturing facility on Buck Creek Rd. in SIMPSONVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2023.

VIRGINIA:

Auto components mfr. is planning to invest $39 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at Progress Park in WYTHEVILLE, VA. They have recently received approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Fermentation, filtration, and processing equipment mfr. is planning to invest $38 million for the construction of a 135,000 sf manufacturing facility in HICKORY, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.

OHIO:

Plastic recycling company is planning to invest $22 million for a 54,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in CLYDE, OH. Completion is slated for Summer 2022.

ABOUT SALESLEADS INC.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL provides Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials. https://www.salesleadsinc.com

