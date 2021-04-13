157 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the March 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 157 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

— Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 141 New Projects

— Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 41 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

— New Construction – 45 New Projects

— Expansion – 57 New Projects

— Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 68 New Projects

— Plant Closings – 6 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

North Carolina – 11

Wisconsin – 9

Texas – 9

New York – 9

Georgia – 8

Ohio – 8

South Carolina – 7

Michigan – 7

Massachusetts – 6

Kentucky – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of March, our research team identified 12 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Intel Corporation, who is planning to invest $20 billion for the construction of two manufacturing facilities at their manufacturing complex in CHANDLER, AZ. The project is in the early design stage. Completion is slated for 2024.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

GEORGIA:

Battery mfr. is considering investing $5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in GEORGIA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

ALABAMA:

Cardboard packaging mfr. is planning to invest $440 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility in JACKSON, AL. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction will occur in phases, with completion slated for 2024.

TENNESSEE:

Electric car mfr. is planning to invest $362 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 817,000 sf manufacturing facility at 8400 Winchester in MEMPHIS, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Steel products mfr. is considering investing $164 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in MICHIGAN or in the Midwest area of the US. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

QUEBEC:

Electric vehicle mfr. is considering investing $148 million for the construction of a battery manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in QUEBEC. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

OHIO:

Personal care products mfr. is planning to invest $90 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 570,000 sf manufacturing facility in GROVEPORT, OH. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2021.

KENTUCKY:

Aluminum products mfr. is planning to invest $54 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 460,000 sf manufacturing facility at 300 Brown Rd. in FRANKLIN, KY. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2022.

MASSACHUSETTS:

Fluid control equipment mfr. is planning to invest $53 million for the construction of a 139,000 sf manufacturing facility in DEVENS, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Electric vehicle mfr. is planning to invest $41 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in CHARLOTTE, NC. Completion is slated for Summer 2022.

WISCONSIN:

Specialty wire products mfr. is planning to invest $37 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in KIMBERLY, WI by 70,000 sf. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2021, with completion slated for 2022.

ABOUT SALESLEADS:

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.

News Source: SalesLeads Inc.