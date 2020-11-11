TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 8th Annual International C. diff. Virtual-Online Conference and Health EXPO will be a 5-1/2 hour online program with over fourteen international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, academia, and Government agencies.

Presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile, Gut Microbiome, Infection Prevention, and global healthcare-associated issues on November 14, 2020 with a live online program under the direction of IT professionals at WhiteHat Communications.

To learn more about this extraordinary conference, guest speakers, poster presentations, and the diverse topics being presented visit: https://cdiff2020.com/guest-speakers-1.

All attendees will have the highest levels of online networking and learning opportunity at the Conference and Health EXPO and registration is complimentary this year. Save the date: November 4th and 5th, 2021 the 9th Annual conference will be hosted at the Boston Logan Hilton Hotel in Boston, Mass.

C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to Seres Therapeutics for being the conference Diamond Sponsor. Seres Therapeutics is appreciated for their continued support and partnering with the C Diff Foundation in promoting C. diff. Awareness worldwide. This activity has been supported by a medical educational Grant from Pfizer and the members of the C Diff Foundation are profoundly grateful.

Attendee Paul Feuerstadt, MD, FACG, AGAF stated “The level of detail and data presented has a wonderful balance for those with an interest in the scientific research and interested in the infection but also exceeds the expectations for those who are experts in the field wanting to share and exchange ideas with other thought leaders.”

“I am excited to virtually meet and interact with everyone for the online extraordinaire C Diff Foundation 2020 meeting. We will discuss all things C difficile and remember to tune in for my talk on the excitement of microbiome therapeutics for recurrent C difficile,” stated Sahil Khanna, M.B.B.S., M.S.

The scientific data will be delivered through live virtual presentations and poster presentations at the 8th Annual International C. diff. Virtual Conference and Health Expo https://cdiff2020.com which coincides with the proclaimed; “November is Clostridioides difficile (C. diff., C. difficile) Awareness Month.”

Scott Battles, VP of the C Diff Foundation stated, “We are profoundly grateful to the United States Governors for supporting our mission, along with our domestic and international partners.”

November 18 – 24, 2020 Be Antibiotics Aware, a CDC educational effort, complements U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week by providing partners with up-to-date information to help improve human antibiotic prescribing and use in the United States.

“None of us can do this alone, all of us can do this together.”

About Clostridioides Difficile Infection (CDI)

Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile, also known as C. difficile or C. diff., is one of the most common causes of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the United States and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates including a recurrence rate of approximately 20%, we believe the annual incidence in the U.S. approaches 600,000.

About The C Diff Foundation:

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals is dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, AMR, and environmental safety worldwide.

Listen to “C.diff. Spores and More” Tuesdays at 1 p.m. EST (www.cdiffradio.com) sponsored by Clorox Healthcare.

Learn more at: https://cdifffoundation.org/.

Follow C Diff Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Download "C diff and You" app from Apple and Google Stores.

Twitter @cdiffFoundation #Cdiff2020

