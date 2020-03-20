HOUSTON, Texas, March 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 360 Towing Solutions Houston, a leading towing Houston service provider, recently started offering flatbed towing services in and around Houston area. The owners of the towing Houston business stated that since flatbed towing is one of the most complex towing services, they have already hired a few highly experienced towing truck operators and licensed mechanics who know exactly how to load and offload a flatbed towing truck with a vehicle without reaching any damage to the vehicle.



Richard Miller, the head of operations for the towing Houston TX firm, told the press that their objective is to meet the growing demand for flatbed towing services in and around Houston.

During a recent press conference, Miller said, “We have invested in a few high-end flatbed towing trucks. These trucks are all manufactured in and imported from Germany. A flatbed truck is capable of handling any sort of vehicle. We have included five flatbed trucks in our fleet during the first quarter of 2020 as these towing trucks are capable of towing any kind of vehicle, irrespective of its size, shape, weight or damage.”

“We consider flatbed trucks as the safest means for towing and roadside assistance. Some of the trucks can even carry more than one vehicle. The risk of damage is almost zero as the wheels of the damaged or stranded vehicle are placed on the flatbed on the back of the truck. Our trained and licensed mechanics know perfectly how to mount the vehicles on the back of these flatbed cars and secure the cars. Sometimes, we just drive the cars up the flat bed, and other times, we use a winch to load the cars,” added Miller.

The CEO and managing director of the Houston towing service business said, “We are committed to making lives easier for the Houston vehicle owners out there. Whenever they need towing service or very basic roadside assistance services, they can simply call our helpline number and we will assign the job to some expert within our team who is placed nearby.”

