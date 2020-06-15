DETROIT, Mich., June 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 3flightsHR, a leading HR consulting company, is pleased to announce that once again Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Simmons has been selected by Dallas HR to present at the Annual HR Southwest Conference, and by the Financial Health Network to present at the Annual EMERGE Conference.



“Addressing employee financial wellness is a powerful tool in engagement. Creating engaged, high-performance cultures is a competitive edge. Savvy employers are doing both,” said Sheryl Simmons, CEO.

Simmons’ HRSouthwest session, entitled “Creating High-Performance Cultures – Connect Your People Strategy to Your Business Strategy” is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Her EMERGE panel session, entitled “Employer Perspective: Addressing Health and Wealth in the Workplace” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

“If you want your customers to love your brand, you must inspire your people to love your business,” said Simmons. “Culture is everything. The way companies are responding to their employees today will determine how their employees respond to them in the future. Employees are looking to us for leadership that meets them where they live. That means engaging in the absolute connection between physical, mental, and financial health – the whole health of our workforce.”

About 3flightsHR

At 3flightsHR, we create high-performance cultures by connecting people strategy to business strategy. We translate aspirations into action plans, create engagement for your people, and elevate the performance of your team and your business – all while delivering critical insights into your organization’s effectiveness. Our straight-forward, real-world solutions bring your vision, values, and culture to life. Engaged employees build the business with you – proactively solving problems, winning customer loyalty, driving your bottom line. Harness the power of a high-performance culture. Connect your people strategy to your business strategy and watch them thrive. This is strategic HR management.

