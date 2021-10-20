SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 3rdPlus launches today with a mission to make aging better and help break societal and internalized ageist stereotypes by offering transformational services to support communities that serve today’s modern elders.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential to rethink how best to support senior living communities from dining and life enrichment practices to positive aging communications.

“The pandemic reinforces the relevance of what we have been working on for years in the Senior Living space,” said Cynthia Thurlow Cruver, founder and principal of 3rdPlus. “We saw first hand how senior living communities were getting a bad rap on the best of days, and the ageist perception of our elders being portrayed as ‘weak and vulnerable’ was pushed to the forefront, which has made our services even more relevant.”

Founded in 2012 as 3rdThird Marketing, with Culinary Coach added in 2017, the newly expanded company branded 3rdPlus, has added two additional divisions to its portfolio: Community Coach, and SparksPlus. 3rdPlus is led by Cynthia Thurlow Cruver, who has long held a passion to create a socially conscious company committed to positive aging by delivering revitalized brand messaging, focusing on health and wellness, and eliminating old-school practices that perpetuate ageism.

“We want to nurture and support the whole person by delivering products and services that today’s modern seniors want and deserve,” said Thurlow Cruver. “The new structure allows us to broaden our reach, provide transformational programming and services and positions us to help make aging better.”

Growing the company to meet today’s challenges led to a holistic approach across a broad spectrum of fields and disciplines. The newest of these concepts is SparksPlus. Born from the need to deliver quality, modern life enrichment activities with intellectually stimulating and engaging content, SparksPlus aims to bring college campus-like content into communities.

“Seniors living in communities want more than bingo and crafts. And we want to deliver on that by creating thought-provoking and enriching programs that engage all of the senses and support positive aging,” shared Thurlow Cruver.

Dr. Kelly Tremblay, Ph.D., a former Professor of Neuroscience and contributor to the World Health Organization’s World Report on Ageing and Health, is consulting with the 3rdPlus team to develop content for SparksPlus. “Thurlow’s mission is inspiring. Not only is 3rdPlus trying to combat the negative stereotypes of aging by working with communities, but it’s also offering plug-in-solutions for other areas like dining and life enrichment,” Tremblay states.

Dr. Tremblay is excited to bring the scientific element into the fold. “As a neuroscientist who specializes in learning and plasticity of the aging brain, as well as an educator and advocate, I’m committed to lifelong learning,” said Tremblay. “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the new program and help identify speakers for SparksPlus.”

Culinary Coach and Community Coach are two of the other innovative programs offered under the 3rdPlus umbrella.

Scott Daniels, Vice President of Culinary and Operations with Culinary Coach, who used to work at one of the nation’s largest food contractors states, “I am now in a position where I can truly make a difference. By being able to help communities source fresh, quality, and locally produced foods, we empower our clients to differentiate with their dining. Our reason for being is to deliver delicious, aesthetically pleasing dining experiences to all senior living residents.”

Community Coach provides ad hoc services and solutions to support operations, leadership, sales coaching, dietary programs and more. The backbone of the organization continues to be the award-winning 3rdThird Marketing, a full-service branding, marketing, and consulting agency that specializes in reaching the 55+ demographic with age-positive messaging.

“It is wonderful to watch a Washington LeadingAge member grow as they see the need in the market,” said Pat Sylvia, Director of Education and Member Development at LeadingAge Washington. “I’m excited about the positive impact they can make in the aging services industry.”

3rdPlus is a one-of-a-kind company with enhanced services to help senior living communities transform the resident experience. Founder and Principal Cynthia Thurlow-Cruver has worked in advertising for thirty years and the senior living industry for a decade. She has long held a passion to create a socially conscious company committed to positive aging. Her own family elders’ aging journeys coupled with her deep love for healthy, organic food and her foray into restaurant ownership has only reinforced that mission.

