NORWALK, Conn., March 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing a 5,700 square foot (SF) office suite available for sublease at 6 Landmark Square in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta, Principal John Hannigan and Associate Casey McKnight comprise the brokerage team.

Landmark Square is a seven-building office and retail complex in the heart of downtown Stamford, conveniently located just off Exit 7 of I-95, and nearby the Stamford Metro North Train Station. The Landmark Square complex is attached to the Stamford Town Center mall with a movie theater, dry cleaner and barbershop. Landmark Square has covered parking, a private tenant shuttle to the Stamford Train Station, a 20,000 SF tenants-only fitness facility, and café with both indoor and outdoor seating. It also offers on-site ownership, and full-time security and concierge services.

The 5,700 SF office space is on the third floor and comprises the entire floor of the building at 6 Landmark Square. Thus, a future tenant leasing this space will have dedicated signage in the 3rd floor lobby and private bathrooms. The suite has 8-10 offices, room for 15-25 workstations, and 1-2 conference rooms. In addition, there is a private kitchen and furniture is available upon request. The sublease term is through October 2025, and the landlord, Reckson a Division of SL Green, is open to a direct deal as well.

Cognetta commented, “We are delighted to represent a quality office space within a renown Fairfield County office and retail complex. Landmark Square is perfectly situated within walking distance of countless restaurants and retail stores. With convenient access to both I-95 and the Stamford Train Station, this location appeals to both car commuters, and those who prefer to commute via Metro North. This space would make an excellent new office for any company looking to relocate to a class A building in downtown Stamford.”

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/6-landmark-square

Media Contact:

Adam Cognetta

Vice President

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

(203) 961-8173

acognetta@choycepeterson.com

www.choycepeterson.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0322s2p-choyce-landmarksq-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Photo courtesy of CoStar.

News Source: Choyce Peterson Inc.