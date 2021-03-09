VASS, N.C., March 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — China Rescue Dogs, is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to rescuing and saving dogs from the slaughterhouses, meat trade, abuse and neglect in China, and finds them forever homes here in the United States.



PHOTO CAPTION: This beautiful dog will be the United States soon, where he can meet his forever family and live the rest of his life surrounded by love.

China Rescue Dogs has two hundred forty (240) dogs that will be arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport from China over the next few months. These pups will then live the rest of their lives with their forever families, surrounded by love and affection. The first two groups of dogs are scheduled to arrive at JFK on March 18 and 20. 2021.

Once these rescue dogs arrive in the New York, they need to be transported to their forever homes across the country. Currently, China Rescue Dogs rents multiple cargo vans for this purpose. This is an enormous expense – since that money could go towards saving more dogs.

So, Sam Scaman, a small business owner and China Rescue Dogs volunteer, started a GoFundMe page to help the organization purchase a bus. According to Scaman, “Everyone in the organization is a volunteer. All the donated money goes to rescuing dogs. Crowd sourcing additional donations for a bus, only makes sense.”

“Our mission is to save as many dogs as we can,” said Jill Stewart, President and Founder of China Rescue Dogs. “The price of a reliable used bus is the equivalent to us saving 30 dogs. If people can help, we encourage them to go to the GoFundMe page.”

LEARN MORE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-them-deliver-rescue-dogs



PHOTO CAPTION: This is the bus China Rescue Dogs is looking to purchase. 2012 FORD STARTRANS COMMERCIAL CUTAWAY DRW. Capacity is 41 Passengers DIESEL fueled with HYD Brakes and a CUMMINS Engine.

The organization is interested in a used 2012 Ford F650 bus being sold by Midwest Transit Equipment in Kankakee, Illinois. It is a 41-passenger bus, but the seats would be removed to build custom shelving bins for the safe placement of the dogs in their crates.

China Recue Dogs is an organization founded by Jill Stewart, an ardent advocate of animal rights worldwide, and especially in China. Their global mission is to rescue and rehabilitate dogs from China and provide them with loving forever homes in North America. There are over a dozen other U.S. dog rescue organizations that are working with China Rescue Dogs on these rescues.

“Funding is crucial,” admits Stewart. “We never say no to any dog – mixed breeds, banned breeds, disabled dogs and seniors. We try to rescue them all. Unfortunately, we cannot do that without the public’s continued support.”

About China Rescue Dogs

China Rescue Dogs is a 501(c)(3) rescue with the purpose of rescuing and rehabilitating dogs from the meat trade, abuse and neglect in China and providing them with loving homes in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about their work, visit https://chinarescuedogs.org/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/2xJQuQvkjXk

