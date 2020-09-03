LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AAA Flag & Banner, the company that made headlines with its quick and innovative solution for filling empty Major League Baseball stadiums with cardboard cutout fans, has elevated its service to the next level with the rollout of custom online ordering portals for teams across the country. Their new end-to-end solution allows fans of professional, collegiate and high school sports teams to conveniently upload their image, while also managing the ordering, production and venue installation process.



Capable of developing cutouts for both stadium-style and bleacher seating to accommodate any venue, the cutting-edge solution developed by AAA Flag & Banner’s internal software development team has already been implemented by a number of NFL & MLS teams nationwide, including the San Francisco 49ers and Inter Miami CF.

The service is also being adapted by several SEC, Big 12, & ACC universities for their Fall football seasons, and AAA Flag & Banner is poised to support schools in other conferences, as they respectively return to competition in the near future.

“For many years, we’ve been helping professional and collegiate sports teams deliver amazing, immersive experiences to their fans,” said Craig Furst, President & CEO of AAA Flag & Banner.



“Now that audiences have been temporarily taken out of the game, we’re pleased to offer teams this comprehensive solution so their loyal fans can feel like they’re still part of the action.”

Each custom online ordering portal is thoughtfully branded for the sports team to maintain consistency with the rest of their marketing campaign, and to provide a fully-integrated experience for fans. Once an order is placed and a fan uploads their image, an immediate notification is sent to AAA Flag & Banner for production. The company then handles image quality control, printing and venue installation of the fan cutouts.



AAA Flag & Banner is a company synonymous with bringing sporting events to life, with its high-quality design, printing and installation of large-scale signage and graphics. With its start-to-finish project management model, the company’s flexible and fluid culture immediately positioned them as the leading provider of stadium cutouts in quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As sports teams across the country sought solutions to minimize the visual impact of empty stadiums and keep fans engaged, AAA Flag & Banner responded with a creative way to solve both problems simultaneously.

Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online, at https://www.aaaflag.com. Sports teams can see an example of a custom online ordering portal online, at https://49ers-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com

About AAA Flag & Banner

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service, large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. They print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, retail, sports, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts in using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/QvqtASzojB0

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0903s2p-aaafb-portal-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Custom online ordering portal built by AAA Flag & Banner for San Francisco 49ers fan cutout program.

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0903s2p-aaafb-production-300dpi.jpg

Caption: AAA Flag & Banner’s new end-to-end solution handles online orders, production and venue installation.

[3] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0903s2p-aaafb-cutouts-300dpi.jpg

Caption: AAA Flag & Banner works with sports teams nationwide to launch cardboard fan cutout programs.

News Source: AAA Flag and Banner