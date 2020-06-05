CHICAGO, Ill., June 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aaron Ozee, celebrity author of the bestselling children’s book, “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790), and praised director of the “Regulus” movie, has started writing the rumored prequel. Ozee has launched the project ahead of schedule in hopes of supporting the Black Lives Matter community and preserve the memory of George Floyd.



Ozee was heartbroken upon watching the abhorrent footage captured at the scene where George Floyd was murdered, and witnessing the civilian protests sweep nations overnight, he was struck with the passion to act before more innocent lives are ravaged with racism.

“Upon hearing the shocking news about what happened to George Floyd, my heart stopped. How could Derek Chauvin, a police officer tasked with safeguarding the public, enact such violence on this man? Racism is the virus. Not the people it harms. We created this evil and we have the strength to cease the madness. My pledge to ensure the balance of this peaceful crusade will be to donate the proceeds of my untitled ‘Regulus’ prequel to Black Lives Matter in their entirety. However, an extension of my pledge will be to dedicate my untitled ‘Regulus’ prequel to George Floyd to grant him the future which the Minneapolis police department took from him,” said Ozee this morning.

Ozee has been known for contributing the fruit born from the success of his written creations to societal movements, charitable organizations, and universal catastrophes. When Ozee premiered the “Regulus” movie on Amazon Prime, months before the promoted release, Ozee agreed to 50% of the proceeds earned from his debut film being donated to families struck with hardship due to COVID-19 for the remainder of 2020. Ozee has made travel arrangements for upcoming protests across Chicagoland to assist in the execution of demonstrations and provide other attendees with comfort in sight of aggressive law enforcement.

Ozee claims the untitled “Regulus” prequel will be on track for release later this year or early 2021 and negotiations with Bizarros Studio for making the untitled “Regulus” prequel into a television show are underway. Actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, political leaders, motivational speakers, and comedians with high regard in the industry such as Paula Deen, Akon, Drake Bell, and Tony Hawk have appreciated the infamous rat king.

For those wanting to purchase a copy of the “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790) book, please visit https://www.aaronozee.com.

For those wanting to stream the Regulus movie on Amazon Prime, you will need to register for your membership or visit https://www.regulusmovie.com.

News Source: Aaron Ozee