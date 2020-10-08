PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s that time of year again! ACE Home Services is hosting a food drive for St. Mary’s Food Bank in order to help alleviate hunger within the community. ACE Home Services is a top HVAC and Plumbing company servicing the Phoenix Metro area. For years since it was founded, they have provided homes with quality AC and Heating facility maintenance, equipment installation, and repair, ensuring smooth operation in homes.



PHOTO CAPTION: St. Mary’s Food Band Alliance Food Drive.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility and intervention, the company announced they will be hosting the food drive starting Monday, October 12, 2020 and ending Saturday November 21, 2020. ACE Home Services will offer significant discounts to clients in return for food donations. ACE Home Services will also have internal staff competitions during the food drive to help achieve our overall goal of receiving over 200 lbs of food items.

Currently, 1 in 4 children, 1 in 5 Arizonians, and 1 in 7 seniors within Arizona live in poverty. It is our goal to assist St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance as they distribute 48,000 Emergency Food Boxes per month to support those in need throughout Arizona.

This is the 10th Annual St. Mary’s Food Bank Drive hosted by ACE Home Services and they are proud to be in a position to contribute to those less fortunate once again. In last year’s event, the company was able to gather about 100 lbs of food items.

For the food drive this year, they promise to do even better. ACE Home Services is providing this support because they’re not just about serving customers but also about showing humanity and kindness and accessing the energy in sacrifice and giving.

Good examples of food items to donate are:

Canned vegetables, especially those without added salt.

Fruits canned in juice, unsweetened applesauce, 100-percent fruit juice and dried fruit such as raisins or craisins.

Canned meats and fish, such as chicken, ham, beef, tuna and salmon. Do not donate meat canned at home.

Peanuts and peanut butter.

Whole grain, low-sugar cereals such as plain instant oatmeal, whole grain Os and bran flakes.

Whole grain or enriched pasta and instant rice—either brown or enriched. Boxed noodle and rice dishes can be an easy starting point for a one-dish meal.

Whole grain crackers (especially reduced-sodium) and popcorn.

Spaghetti sauce, salsa and canned beans, including baked beans.

Reduced-sodium broth and soups.

Salad dressings or spreads, and condiments such as ketchup or mustard lower in fat and added sugars.

Baby food is a very welcome donation. Just be sure to donate well before the expiration date marked on the containers.

About ACE Home Services:

ACE Home Services is an HVAC and plumbing services providing support for businesses and homes in more than 28 cities. They offer air-conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, heating equipment placement, bathroom remodeling, water softeners and heaters, water leak protection, heating replacement, and so on. They are fast, efficient, reliable, experienced, highly reliable, and they always put the customers first in all they do.

For more information, please visit the website: https://acehomeaz.com/about-us/.

