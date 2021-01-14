DENVER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced the latest results of its ACES CARES philanthropic campaign and matching gift program. The campaign raised funds for 11 contributors and includes donation matching per employee with an additional amount donated to the top three charities of the overall team’s choosing.

“The past year has upended the lives of so many people. Our core values included being exceptional, passionate and leading; and this year it’s more important than ever to do as much good as possible,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “With many still grappling with the effects of the pandemic and an increasingly challenging year, ACES remains focused on expanding the ways we serve not only the financial industry, but also the community at-large through positive change.”

Established in 2018, ACES CARES encourages employees to make a positive difference in the community through volunteering, outreach and financial contributions to charities and causes close to their hearts. Since the program’s inception, ACES Quality Management and its staff have donated a total of $22,747 to 73 organizations through ACES Cares, with this year’s causes including hunger relief, equality, homeless assistance and animal welfare to name a few. Offering a dollar-for dollar match of employee donations to U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) charitable organizations of their choice, the program also supports employees’ wellness and community involvement programs.

To learn more about ACES CARES and see how ACES team members are impacting their communities with positive change, visit https://www.acesquality.com/about/careers/aces-cares

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ACES Quality Management