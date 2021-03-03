DENVER, Colo., March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced it has been included in the 2021 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list, featuring the most innovative and revolutionary companies in the mortgage industry. This is the seventh consecutive year ACES has been included on the Tech100 list.

This year, HousingWire recognized ACES’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the overall efficiencies delivered by its flagship product ACES Quality Management and Control Software™. In early 2020, ACES created a new question set category within its platform so that users could quickly and easily find all of the temporary regulatory provisions issued by state and federal agencies and the GSEs in response to COVID-19. In addition, ACES’ pre-funding, post-closing and servicing audit pack, as well as its reporting dashboard and managed questions, have helped lenders reduce their audit turn times from five to 1.5 days, saving roughly 16 FTE hours per month.

“At ACES Quality Management, our goal is to ease the burden for our customers meeting regulatory demands by keeping our compliance database and managed question sets as up-to-date as possible while also delivering an intuitive, streamline user interface that makes loan auditing a breeze,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “We are relentlessly focused on creating solutions to providing lenders with best-in-class quality control functionality, and we’re incredibly thankful to HousingWire for honoring those efforts by including ACES on this year’s Tech100 list.”

According to the publication, “The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday…For the second year in a row, the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.”

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ Managing Editor. ”Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we’re excited to announce this year’s list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.”

To view the complete list of the 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com or https://www.housingwire.com/advertise/ to learn more.

About HW Media

HW Media aspires for audiences to “Come for the content, and stay for the community.” By aligning vertical expertise and innovative B2B marketing solutions, HW Media answers the ever-evolving needs of modern professionals, brands and marketers. With a premium suite of advertising solutions, HW Media builds upon this principle, improving reader experience and delivering brand results. Based in Dallas with team members across the country, HW Media was founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire and is owned by Riomar Capital, an entrepreneurial investment firm.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

