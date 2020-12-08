DENVER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the release of several key features and enhancements to its ACES Quality Management & Control Software™. The updates are designed to improve reporting through the system and create a highly customizable, easy-to-use experience.

Commonly reported data is now readily available for reporting directly in the ACES user interface (UI) through a library of standard reports. With a simpler, yet flexible and intuitive user experience and more options to customize their ACES environments, users can quickly and easily create their own reports or modify default reports to drill down on specific data points, as well as apply filters, sort columns and set order preferences.

“With higher loan volumes comes a higher risk of compromises to loan quality, increasing the need to utilize technology that mitigates risk while boosting productivity and quality,” ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “The newest enhancements to ACES’ user interface and reporting functionality are part of our ongoing strategic initiative to improve direct access to live data. Whether lenders need to quickly distribute reports or better understand their productivity, ACES improves their efficiency while providing better control over quality and costs.”

In addition, ACES has updated the look and feel of its UI to align the aesthetic elements of the ACES Quality Management & Control Software with the company’s recent rebrand while maintaining the same core functionality and data analysis capabilities familiar to ACES users. The new and improved layout features independently scrolling sections, drag-and-drop items, improved menu navigation and simplification of users’ ability to brand their environments. Upgrades to the UI and reporting were driven by client research and feedback from ACES users.

“Soliciting user feedback is an invaluable step in our process of continuously adapting our system to fit lenders’ ever-changing needs,” Gauthier said. “We strive to continue delivering the most flexible technology on the market for improving audit efficiency, boosting team productivity and helping lenders make better-informed decisions across lines of business, and in service of that goal, ACES invested in a team whose sole purpose is to continuously modernize our technology and improve the user experience.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry.

The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Audit Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

