DENVER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management (ACES), formerly known as ARMCO and the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that it has experienced substantial client growth in 2020, increasing its number of new clients by 15%. Since January, ACES has signed several top 25 lenders, including Thrive Mortgage, Plains Commerce Bank, Strong Home Mortgage, LenderWorks and Fulton Bank, as well as one of the nation’s top fintech lenders.

“ACES’ recent growth illustrates the ever-present need in the marketplace for quality control automation, one which was underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting changes in remote workforces and the potential for loan quality issues stemming from the pandemic, such as early payment defaults,” said ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier. “As lenders moved to a remote work environment, the ability to securely and easily access technology to power their remote workforce became mission-critical, and thanks to the inherent design of our technology, ACES was prepared to meet that demand and enable lenders to transition their operations accordingly.”

“We choose ACES because it is the most flexible audit system in the market,” said Amelia Moore, quality control manager at Strong Home Mortgage. “We wanted a true partner to help us automate our post-closing audit workflow, and we have found that with the ACES Quality Management team. ACES has a great reputation for client service and has truly exceeded our expectations.”

“Our partnership with ACES has allowed us to innovate and streamline our quality management and control workflows,” said Khanh Dang, senior vice president and director of consumer account management and credit operations at Fulton Bank. “ACES continues to be a trusted advisor in our quest for operational excellence.”

ACES’ flagship product ACES Quality Management and Control Software™ provides lenders with a secure, flexible, web-based platform to manage pre-funding, post-closing and servicing audits, enabling organizations to continue processing and auditing loans even with employees working from home. Additionally, the reporting dashboard helps quality control executives better manage audit workflows to maintain productivity levels across a detached workforce. ACES is pre-built with over 60 audit types and thousands of managed questions to help lenders keep up with the rapid change in compliance from federal and state regulators, including temporary authorizations and guidance issued as a result of COVID-19.

“In one way or another, COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on how mortgage lenders and financial institutions operate,” Gauthier said. “Though the catalyst for industry change was far from ideal, the renewed and accelerated emphasis on tech adoption to power a more digital lending environment will ultimately benefit both lenders and consumers, and ACES is proud to be amongst the group of industry vanguards leading this shift.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Audit Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

2 of the top 5 loan servicers; and

2 of the top 5 depository institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

