SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is committed to people having unfettered access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care services, including abortion care, that are readily available, affordable, and guided by objective evidence-based information. Given this position, ACNM is dismayed by the failure of the United States Supreme Court to block the implementation of Texas Senate Bill 8, legislation that allows for the ban of abortions (which would include cases of rape or incest) as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

This decision sets in motion a dangerous precedent of upending the protections afforded under Roe v. Wade by allowing the most restrictive abortion law to go into effect in the second largest state in the country.

ACNM opposes legislative threats to abortion care. ACNM President, Cathy Collins-Fulea states, “ACNM continues to stand by our position that as midwives, we trust our patients as the experts of their own well-being and support each person’s right to self-determination, access to comprehensive health information, and active participation in all aspects of an individualized plan of care.”

The ACNM Code of Ethics mandates that midwives engage in the process of non-coercive, evidence-based informed consent and shared decision-making. Therefore, we object to any legislation and/or regulation that interferes with the patient-provider relationship.

“ACNM is committed to individual patient autonomy across the spectrum of reproductive health, including abortion. This commitment includes advocating to keep abortion access unconditionally safe and legal for all people midwives serve, but especially for vulnerable populations with limited resources and unequal access to quality healthcare,” stated ACNM CEO Katrina Holland.

American College of Nurse-Midwives actively stands together with our other colleagues in sexual and reproductive health care and social justice advocates as we voice our strong objection to the erosion of bodily autonomy and access to essential health care services, including abortion care.

About ACNM

With over 6,500 members, ACNM is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research. With roots dating to 1929, our members are primary care providers for women throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health. ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes education and clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care.

