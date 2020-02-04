WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Best of Small Business Awards recently named AdEdge Digital Marketing the nation’s “Best Pay-Per-Click Agency” in 2019, recognizing the company for its focus on best practices in digital marketing, performance optimization, cost efficiency, lead generation and return on investment.



The Best of Small Business Awards is a prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the best small- to mid-sized business visionaries. The awards are presented by the Small Business Expo, the country’s largest and most attended business-to-business conference, trade show and networking event.

“Thank you to the Best of Small Business Awards for naming AdEdge Digital Marketing the nation’s Top Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Agency in 2019,” said Anthony LoFrisco, Jr., managing director at AdEdge. “We appreciate the recognition of our excellence in digital marketing strategy and management. All the thanks goes to our operations team for their selfless and tenacious pursuit of new technologies, application of best practices and performance optimization.”

The Best Pay-Per-Click Agency award recognizes AdEdge’s expertise in banner advertising, paid search and social advertising, among other Pay-Per-Click tactics. Banner ads act like digital billboards in their ability to build recognition, trust and preference for brands, products and services. Unlike traditional media, banner ads are highly targetable, they facilitate website visits and performance is immediately measurable. Banner ads can be targeted based on age, gender, income, location, search history, even email. As a Pay-Per-Click tactic, advertisers pay only when targeted prospects click on ads and visit the company’s website or landing page.

AdEdge is no stranger to winning awards. Incorporated in 2007, the company has a long history of recognition for its excellence in digital marketing. In 2018, AdEdge was awarded third place for national Best Small Agency from US Search Awards. In 2016, AdEdge was named a top 7% performer among all Google partner agencies nationwide. In 2015, the company won the Connecticut Better Business Bureau’s annual Website Marketing Award. Mr. LoFrisco went on to serve on the board of directors for the Connecticut BBB from 2017 through 2019.

AdEdge Digital Marketing creates and manages custom digital marketing campaigns for clients nationwide. While they serve a wide range of organizations, their focus includes education, finance, law, medicine, real estate, industrial, trade, non-profit and marine industries. AdEdge expertise includes Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), banner advertising, social media marketing, online directory optimization, reputation management and digital marketing performance analytics.

For more information, visit https://www.adedgemarketing.com/.

