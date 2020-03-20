HADDONFIELD, N.J., March 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Getting divorced is a major life change, and the process is stressful even under the best of circumstances. Now as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak, it has pushed many divorcing spouses to the breaking point. “This is a trying time for everyone in our country, but it is especially hard on individuals who were already dealing with other major difficulties,” says Roseann Vanella, founder of Advanced Mediation Solutions.



She adds, “During times like these, we all need to come together and do what we can to help those who are hurting.”

Couples who are planning a divorce or have started process already face uncertain futures, but now they have several other issues to deal with as well. For starters, we are all trying to practice good hygiene and follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of this virus, which for most of us means a radical disruption to our regular routines.

“Right now, divorcing spouses have a lot of additional things to worry about,” Vanella continues. “What if somebody in the family gets the virus? Or worse yet, what if one of their aging family members gets it? How do you deal with work with the kids at home? How do I keep my appointments if I’m quarantined in my house?”

“For many people, schedules have changed drastically, and they are scrambling to try to make everything work while they are in trying to proceed with their divorce. Finances are suddenly getting tighter, many of the courts are closed or have limited hours, and major schedule changes often necessitate revisiting co-parenting plans.”

Coping with a Divorce During the COVID – 19 Breakout

As divorcees struggle to adapt to the coronavirus crisis, Vanella offers some tips to help them deal with the stress and get through the process:

Protect your Children during the Crisis: With schools closed and kids at home, many parents have a lot more time to spend with them. We will need to make some hard choices and explain to them why they need to follow social distancing guidelines for their protection, but this can also be turned into an opportunity for more family bonding.

Focus on Your Own Health: Try to find things to do at home that you enjoy and that help ease the stress. Go for a walk if you are able, or maybe just take some time for yourself to relax and meditate. Some of us have a lot more time on our hands, and this gives us an opportunity to get in some “alone” time as well.

Be Creative: Many courts are closed right now, and some people are under self-quarantine. But these disruptions might actually be an opportunity to explore a less stressful way to get divorced. For example, with mediation, you can settle your divorce mostly without the involvement of the court, and you can do so in a more cooperative setting that is geared toward reducing conflict and producing amicable resolutions.

Take Advantage of Technology: Being stuck at home, you will need to rely heavily on technology to help pass the time and to move forward with your divorce. This is where solutions like virtual mediation can be very helpful. With virtual mediation, sessions can be conducted remotely from anywhere in the world (as long as you have a phone or stable internet connection).

Stay Plugged In: Many people are having a hard time dealing with everything that is happening out there. Now, more than ever, we need to stay connected with those closest to us, even if we have to do so virtually. Also, if you are seeing a therapist or another professional, try to continue these sessions remotely as well.

“This situation is unprecedented, and it is disrupting everyone’s lives. But we are all in this together, and if we take advantage of creative solutions and exercise patience and understanding during the process, we can and will get through this,” adds Vanella.

