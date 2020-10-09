NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a leader Warranty Analytics Solutions since 2005, announced today that it will be the Platinum Sponsor for the 11th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference, to be held virtually due to COVID-19. The company will host multiple sessions over the two-day event including: “Alternative Revenue Streams in a Pandemic,” “Emerging Product Registration Technologies,” and “Sales and Marketing Strategies Designed for Today and Post-Pandemic – Capitalizing on Emerging Trends.”

“After, Inc. has over 15 years of experience delivering innovative warranty offerings to some of the world’s largest manufacturers,” says Dan Hulkower, SVP of Business Development for After, Inc. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be the Platinum Sponsor of Warranty Innovations this year. COVID-19 has brought new challenges and opportunities for manufacturers, especially as it relates to connecting with customers and building alternative revenue streams. Paul Swenson, After’s EVP of Business Development, and I look forward to sharing our experiences around these topics and gaining new insights from the incredible list of industry heavyweights that will be speaking at and attending the conference.”

