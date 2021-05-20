NORWALK, Conn., May 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc. a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry, has provided innovative warranty marketing, analytics, and program management solutions to top-tier manufacturing clients since 2005. In delivering program management solutions, After, Inc. found that few manufacturers understand Risk Management – yet it can be one of the most impactful aspects of Warranty Programs. So, After, Inc. prepared this guide to share the basics of the discipline, as there is nothing like it available in the industry today.

After, Inc.’s EVP, Paul Swenson, a highly respected veteran in the Warranty Services industry, helped develop this guide. “A lot of manufacturers and retailers ‘don’t know what they don’t know’ about available warranty risk structures and the true costs of risk transfer,” said Swenson.

“Frequently, risk oversight is outsourced to companies that use old-school actuarial methods which don’t forecast claims or reserves accurately – nor provide the business intelligence needed to optimize and expand the warranty programs. This leads to untapped opportunities that they may never discover or, often worse, unwarranted rate increases that have negative impacts on their programs and the ability to deliver a great customer experience. This guide is designed to give Warranty leaders and their teams a much-needed introduction to the basic concepts of Risk Management – and the impact that inaccurate claims forecasts can have on their profitability.”

This “Risk Management 101” guide covers:

* Section 1 – the key components and definitions in Risk Management.

* Section 2 – types of risk structures and the pros/cons of each.

* Section 3 – how to accurately estimate losses and how errors can impact program profits.

* Section 4 – a case study on how After helped Polaris – a long-time client – develop a risk roadmap that led from a completely outsourced risk management structure to creating its own warranty company.

Download the “Risk Management 101” guide here: https://afterinc.com/after-inc-ebook-warranty-risk-management-101/

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. ( http://www.afterinc.com/ ) is a pioneer in the warranty business – providing product registration, marketing, analytics, and program administration to warranty organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2005, After has over 15 years of experience delivering innovative warranty offerings to manufacturing clients. After, Inc. partners with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue/profit opportunities. Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of the EPIC Insurance Group, an innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm with 3,600 employees across the United States.

