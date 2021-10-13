NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., a global leader in Warranty Services Solutions since 2005, just announced that it will be a Platinum Sponsor of the 12th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference. The conference, which brings together companies across auto, appliance, mobile, electronics, home, and industrial equipment industries to discuss the latest trends and insights in extended warranty and service contracts, offers the ideal backdrop to unveil After’s new QuickSuite® product portfolio.

“After, Inc. has been working with major brands for over 15 years, building and optimizing their warranty programs,” says Nate Baldwin, After, Inc. CEO. “Today, we are excited to announce the launch of our new QuickSuite portfolio of products, starting with QuickReg and QuickCover, and shortly thereafter, QuickClaim, QuickInsights, and QuickRenew. All of our SaaS products work together across the customer lifecycle to help companies of all sizes manage their warranty sales and logistics processes with minimal human interaction and maximum profit potential.”

The company will also lead two sessions at the conference. The first session on October 18th will be led by After’s SVP of Business Development, Jon Margalit, who will discuss “Leveraging Innovative Tech to Overcome the Entry Barrier for Offering Extended Warranties.” The second session on October 19 will be a panel format, moderated by Dan Hulkower, SVP, Business Development.

The panel, which includes Darius Bullock, Services Business Development Director, Pentair, and Gary Mitzner, President North American Region, Domestic and General, will share their experiences on “What a Unified Post-Sale Experience Means for Customer Satisfaction.”

Learn more about QuickReg® and QuickCover® at https://www.quickreg.me/ and https://www.quickcover.me/. QuickClaim®, QuickInsights®, and QuickRenew® will launch in the latter part of Q4 2021.

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. (http://www.afterinc.com/) is a pioneer in the warranty business – providing product registration, marketing, analytics, and program administration to warranty organizations since 2005. After, Inc. partners with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue and profit opportunities.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Insurance Holdings, LP (“Galway Holdings”), a financial services distribution company that includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and PowerGuard® Specialty Warranty, as well as a diversified brokerage distribution and underwriting platform, with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

