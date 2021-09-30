PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers on to a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of MBS pool bidding, enabling lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology.

“Before this release, most clients conducted the spec pool bidding process via email and spreadsheets. Lenders send out pool details to their approved dealers and bids are sent back via email. This process is effective but not efficient,” comments Phil Rasori, COO at Agile. “We’re going to change that. Through Agile, lenders and dealers can exchange bids and conduct best execution analysis with access to robust loan-level data. And better data leads to sharper pricing.”

As securitization rates increase, an increasing number of lenders may be exploring specified pools for the first time. Agile is launching MBS pool bidding to help bring lenders and dealers together more seamlessly, offering both user-friendly technology and high-touch customer service.

Agile’s new MBS pool bidding offering includes:

* Efficiency and convenience by ingesting and streamlining email workflows into the Agile platform

* Best execution analysis on pool bids compiled automatically

* Granular loan-level data with all the specific characteristics lenders need to get sharper pricing

* Wide network of dealers returning bids at the push of a button

Curtis Richins, President & CEO of Agile, notes, “We’ve been partnering closely with a number of clients on our new MBS pool bidding offering after listening to many of the current challenges they face in the current BWIC process. We’re excited to introduce MBS pool bidding to the marketplace because we believe the automation of this area of the industry was overdue. This is all part of our mission to revolutionize and digitize the mortgage capital markets.”

Agile will be debuting the MBS pool bidding functionality on an industry webinar planned for October 14, 2021: https://trade-agile.com/webinar-introducing-agile-creating-a-better-mbs-market-for-all/

About Agile

The industry’s first MBS fintech, Agile brings together lenders and dealers of all sizes onto a single platform. Agile facilitates the exchange of TBA MBS by securing and automating communication between mortgage lenders and broker-dealers. Agile digitizes the historically phone-based process to an electronic platform which may improve profitability and efficiency, while reducing administrative errors. Through its competitive TBA RFQ digital platform, mortgage lenders gain access to national and regional broker-dealers previously inaccessible on digital platforms, while broker-dealers gain access to an ever-growing network of lenders.

Based in Philadelphia, Agile Trading Technologies supports a national network of clients with a team of capital markets professionals who have deep trading experience at financial organizations of every size.

For more information, visit: https://trade-agile.com/

