FREDERICK, Md., April 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, is teaming up with Jawan Jackson, star of the hit Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” to encourage high school musical theater students in Frederick, Maryland.



With statewide shutdowns across Maryland, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency, many theater students who would have otherwise performed in their high school musicals during the spring semester will be unable to showcase their talent, on stage, this year. As a result, Jeffery Keilholtz, CEO/Artistic Director of Phenomenology, decided to take action.

“We were encouraged by many Broadway stars who have used their social media platforms to inspire students during the COVID-19 challenge,” said Keilholtz of he and his organization’s Board of Directors, “so we chose to join forces with one of the kindest and most talented musical theater actors on Broadway, to lift the spirts of students who go to school in Frederick County.”

In cooperation with Jackson, the “Ain’t Too Proud” sensation agreed to “be the audience” for Frederick County high musical theater students, Keilholtz explains. For a set period of time, students are able to post the songs they would have otherwise sung on stage and post them online. In turn, Jackson will view the posts and provide a personalized message of encouragement for those that do.

Jackson has also agreed to answer questions posed by some of the students in a private email exchange, arranged by Phenomenology. “We hope to create a safe space for students to still perform, and also provide a mentorship opportunity with one of Broadway’s top performers,” says Keilholtz. “It’s the least we can do for Frederick County students and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have a powerhouse like Jawan as a partner.”



Now through April 25, Frederick County high school students can participate when they post a song they sing to their own social media pages and tag Phenomenology or post directly to one of the organization’s social media platforms on Facebook (@phenoart), Twitter (@phenoart) or Instagram (@phenoart2).

For more information about Phenomenology visit: https://phenoart.org/.

About Phenomenology, Inc.:

Phenomenology, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is an innovative production model to raise the quality of life for performing artists and technicians by creating meaningful partnerships in the entertainment industry — coupled with the production of high-value projects — to generate a first-of-its-kind corridor of professional activity between Frederick, Maryland and major media markets. More information: https://phenoart.org/

