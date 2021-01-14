FORT WALTON BEACH and GRAYTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AJ’s Restaurant Group is celebrating their 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Brunch at two of their locations on the Emerald Coast. AJ’s on the Bayou on Sunday, February 7; and AJ’s Grayton Beach on Sunday, February 14. Brunch at both locations will begin at 10 a.m. featuring New Orleans favorites such as Mardi Gras Omelette, Beignets, Bread Pudding, Jambalaya, Étouffée, with a crawfish boil starting at 12 p.m.

Each location will also have their Sunday brunch menu available, along with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary specials. Guest can enjoy live music straight from Louisiana by Dikki du & the Zydeco Krewe starting at 11 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear beads, masks, and any festive attire to be part of the Mardi Gras celebration.

Dikki Du is as synonymous with zydeco music as beads are with Mardi Gras. Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe have been playing together for over 14 years. Dikki Du’s original funky and hypnotic zydeco style announces that he has arrived, occupying a spot on par with the best. He takes songs from classic zydeco and turns them inside out with fresh and funky renditions, intense and fascinating accordion action, and melodic vocals, innovating and revitalizing zydeco for a unique and incredible experience.

