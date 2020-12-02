SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Sunday, December 6, AJ’s Grayton Beach will be holding a special holiday photo event with “Santa Paws.” Santa will be on site at AJ’s Grayton Beach from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. for guests to take pictures with their fury four legged friends.

Visitors can take pictures with their phones or cameras. Santa pictures is on a first-come, first serve basis.

In addition to the photo fun, Road Dogg Rescue will also be on site with dogs of all sizes looking to find their forever home this Christmas. Road Dogg Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for homeless, injured, and abused dogs in Okaloosa and Walton County.

Donations are accepted, but not required.

Learn more about AJ’s at: https://ajsdestin.com/

AJs Grayton Beach is located at: 63 Defuniak St., Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32549. (850) 231-4102.

