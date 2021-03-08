DESTIN, Fla., March 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s time to break out that fishing gear. AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is hosting its Spring Fling Cobia Tournament from April 2-3, 2021. And, this year’s event benefits two of its favorite non-profits, the Destin Fishing Museum and Kids on the Coast Foundation. Proceeds from the tournament will be split between the two.

Early registration is $400 and goes through March 29. After that, registration goes up to $500 and regular registration and packet pickups start at 6:30 p.m. on April 1. Anglers can register in person at any of AJ’s four locations; or email entry forms to: fishing@ajs-destin.com. $10,000 in cash awards are guaranteed.

This year’s tournament has a few changes compared to previous ones. For example, this year, all boats registered will be entered into a drawing for a free entry into the 2021 Destin Fishing Rodeo. A drawing will be held April 1 after all registrations have been received. And, since Easter falls on that first Sunday in April, this year’s event has been shortened to two days instead of three.

Tournament weigh-ins will be held on the docks at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and scales will be open both tournament days from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Weigh-in festivities are free and open to the public. Free parking is available too.

For more information, email: fishing@ajs-destin.com; call: 850-837-0404; or follow their Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/AJs-Spring-Fling-Cobia-Tournament-1355341257859169

About AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Since 1984, AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar has been serving cold Gulf Coast oysters and cool libations. What began as a popular local hang out known for fresh oysters and cold beer has grown into one of the most iconic “hot spots” on the Destin Harbor. From its humble beginning shucking oysters off the deck behind a small trailer on the Destin Harbor, it’s proud to have grown to four locations along Florida’s Emerald Coast, serving the freshest seafood, best live music and most exciting water activities in the Destin area.

Learn http://www.ajs-destin.com/

