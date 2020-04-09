ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions has been recognized as part of The Financial Times inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. The 500 companies featured on the list was announced online on April 6, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

Out of the millions of active companies in the Americas, only 500 firms were awarded in the list, and Aligned Technology Solutions is ecstatic to be recognized as one of FT’s inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

“We are honored to be named to The Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 rankings,” said Gar Whaley, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “Being included on this list is a testament to our team and the focus we have on helping our clients achieve success by leveraging technology solutions we implement and manage to grow and secure their business.”

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. Aligned Technology Solutions is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Cloud, VoIP & Broadband. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace.

Learn more at https://www.myalignedit.com/.

* LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-0924s2p-aligned-tech-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Aligned Technology Solutions