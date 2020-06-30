ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, an award-winning managed service provider (MSP), has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates a decade of providing affordable world-class IT solutions that improve technology outcomes for small- and medium-sized businesses.



Aligned Technology Solutions initially began as a two-person team and has grown into a thriving business over the last decade with now over 20 team members.

“I’m grateful and humbled by our team’s success and take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last 10 years,” said Gar Whaley, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “This significant milestone validates our business and our steadfast dedication to helping our clients leverage technology. We feel lucky every day to be surrounded by wonderful teammates, clients and partners. I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of Aligned Technology Solutions.”

Throughout its history, Aligned Technology Solutions has been awarded numerous awards including being named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. In 2019, Aligned Technology Solutions was included on Inc. magazines’ annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Most recently, Aligned Technology Solutions was recognized as part of The Financial Times inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Our first 10 years have been incredible. We are so grateful for our amazing clients. They place an enormous amount of trust in us, see us an extension of their organization and we are a strategic partner in their success,” said Don Sauer, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “Of course, we would not have made it past the first year if not for our truly awesome teammates. It’s been a total team effort to get to where we are. We are really excited to see what the next 10 years have in store for the Aligned Technology Solutions team”.

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. Aligned Technology Solutions is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Cloud, VoIP & Broadband. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace. Learn more at https://www.myalignedit.com/.

