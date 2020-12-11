ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions announced the recent addition of three accomplished veterans of the Managed Service provider (MSP) industry to its leadership team. The new members include a VP of Service Delivery, VP Cybersecurity & Compliance and Director of Helpdesk Operations. These are entirely new positions that were added in support of the companies continued growth and expanded service offerings.

In sharing the news, ATS Cofounder and Partner Don Sauer said “We are beyond excited to have these talented and accomplished leaders joining the team. Over the last few years ATS has been carefully and strategically growing, ensuring the client experience is never diminished and is always improving. We’ve also expanded our service offerings to better meet our client’s evolving needs, particularly in the area of Cybersecurity and Compliance. Jeremiah, Justin and Stephen bring a wealth of experience that will unquestionably benefit our clients in the months and years ahead.”

The newest additions to the team include:

Jeremiah Best – Vice President, Service Delivery

Jeremiah brings over 14 years of experience in the MSP industry including both senior technical and service operations / management roles. He is a service visionary and has led highly regarded Network Systems Engineering and Technical Support teams. Jeremiah is a graduate of George Mason University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology. When not in the office he can be found rock climbing the “local” areas.

Justin Weeks – Vice President, Cybersecurity & Compliance

Justin is an experienced Information Security professional with a proven track record of excellence in building scalable Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Compliance programs in competitive business environments. He is an expert in today’s most prevalent compliance frameworks and certification programs including NIST CSF, CMMC, NIST 800-171, HIPAA-HITECH / HITRUST, ISO 27001, CIS and SOC. Justin is passionate about the Cybersecurity field both at a business and technical level. He received his BS degree in Information Technology from WGU and has earned 15+ technical and security related certifications.

Stephen Polidore – Director, Helpdesk Operations

Stephen brings over 17 years of IT experience to the ATS team. He has supported critical infrastructure as an active duty service member during Operation Enduring Freedom and has over a decade of experience supporting DOD infrastructure as a contractor. Stephen brings a holistic view of IT support and security most recently managing commercial MSP operations divisions while additionally providing sales engineering support and assisting in construction of various support and security frameworks.

About Aligned Technology Solutions (ATS)

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. ATS is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Compliance, Cloud Services and VoIP. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace. Learn more at http://www.myalignedit.com/

News Source: Aligned Technology Solutions