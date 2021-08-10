ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

“We are grateful and honored to be included on the 2021 CRN Fast Growth 150 List,” said Gar Whaley, Cofounder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “Our entire team is dedicated to providing best-in-class Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions to our clients across the US. Inclusion on the list demonstrates our leadership in these areas and the outstanding work and dedication of our teammates.”

The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies’ exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”

A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Since 2010 Aligned has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. Aligned is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Cloud Solutions. Aligned is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace. To learn more about Aligned, visit https://www.myalignedit.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com/

