ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers and one of the top MSPs in Virginia on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.



For the 13th year, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Aligned Technology Solutions to the 2020 MSP 501.

“We are once again thrilled to be named to the MSP 501 Rankings,” said Gar Whaley, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “This recognition is a true testament to our dedication and focus on helping our clients achieve success by leveraging technology solutions we implement and manage to grow and secure their business. We are grateful to our teammates, clients and partners who helped make this honor possible.”

“I’m so proud of our team for earning this distinction for the second year in a row,” said Don Sauer, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “They work so hard and are so dedicated to being the best they can be for our clients each and every day. We get plenty of praise from our amazing client / partners, this is just the icing on the cake.”

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

“These benchmarks are what local businesses should examine when choosing a managed service provider with the experience, skill set, business knowledge and defined strategy to help them succeed in this fast-changing digital landscape,” says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director, Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “In all of the managed service providers that Virginia has to offer, Aligned Technology Solutions stands as a shining example of excellence.”

Ten MSP 501 special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel on September 8 – 10. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners’s and Channel Futures’s market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures: https://www.channelfutures.com/msp-501/2020-msp-501-rankings.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through June 30, 2018. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. Aligned Technology Solutions is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Cloud, VoIP & Broadband. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace. Learn more at https://www.myalignedit.com/.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

* LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-0924s2p-aligned-tech-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Aligned Technology Solutions