ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

“We are honored and elated to be included in the CRN 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 rankings,” said Gar Whaley, Co-founder, Aligned Technology Solutions. “Being included on this list is a testament to our team and the focus we have on helping our clients achieve success by leveraging technology solutions we implement and manage to grow and secure their business.”

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. Aligned Technology Solutions is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Cloud, VoIP & Broadband. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace. Learn more at https://www.myalignedit.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at https://www.thechannelco.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0924s2p-aligned-tech-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Aligned Technology Solutions