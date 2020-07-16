HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, providers of leading data recovery and file recovery software products, today announced the latest update to their DataNumen Backup aimed at data backup and restoration of important data and files. The new features of DataNumen Backup 1.6 makes the innovative tool easy to use, free for personal use and offers improved performance in this latest update.



Data loss can have serious implications for a person or business regardless of size. The Ponemon Institute’s 2019 Global State of Cybersecurity in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses study found that 60 percent of participants had experienced a loss of sensitive data in the previous 12 months. Additionally, according to Backblaze, there is a failure rate for hard drives of 1.07 percent. Users can protect themselves from losing data with a reliable data backup solution such as the DataNumen Backup 1.6.

“DataNumen Backup is a simple and convenient kit for daily usage which backs up all your important data,” said Alan Chen, President and CEO. “So when a data disaster occurs, this product is like a last resort that results in easily and quickly getting all of your data back and resuming normal operations.”

DataNumen Backup 1.6 supports full, incremental and differential backup methods that protect important files from unexpected loss of data. Features include support for backup files and directories, support for multiple backup profiles, as well as support to backup multiple sources at the same time.

Other products in the DataNumen product line include: DataNumen Access Repair, DataNumen Excel Repair, DataNumen Word Repair, DataNumen Outlook Repair and DataNumen SQL Recovery. The products have garnered various recognition and rewards such as CNET, Tucows and Microsoft MVPs.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Backup is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $49.95 for business use, and there are volume discounts available.

About

DataNumen develops data recovery software since 2001. The company ships tools for document, file and disk recovery as well as backup tools to hundreds of top companies worldwide including IBM, AT&T, Microsoft.

