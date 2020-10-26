NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apple recently launched the latest iPhone 12. As a pioneer and excellent software for repairing and managing iOS system and data, Tenorshare has updated all its software to be fully compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro, including UltData, ReiBoot, 4uKey, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, iAnyGo, 4uKey iTunes Backup and iCareFone.

Mike Lee, CEO of Tenorshare, said: “We will always adapt to changes in technology and the market and update our software in time to meet more users’ needs. Every time the iOS system is upgraded and a new iPhone is released, Tenorshare will conduct a long and comprehensive test on all software.”

ReiBoot – Fix iPhone 12 Stuck after Transferring

ReiBoot can fix iPhone/iPad stuck issues without losing any data. When users upgrade their old iPhone to iPhone12, stuck issues may happen. ReiBoot can fix iPhone 12 stuck issues, such as Apple logo, Recovery/DFU mode and frozen screen, stuck on set up, etc.

4uKey – Unlock iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Unable to Activate

4uKey is dedicated to repair disabled iPhone, including deleting Apple ID, screen passcode, Touch ID and Face ID, etc. Forgot iPhone 12 /12 Pro passcode, or iPhone 12 is disabled not to connect iTunes. However, 4uKey iPhone Unlocker can regain your iPhone.

UltData – Recover Lost Data from iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

UltData is able to directly restore all data lost from iPhone 12/iPad without backing up. In addition, it also allows you to preview and selectively restore data from iTunes and iCloud backup files.

iCareFone – Make Your iPhone 12 / 12 Pro Backup Easier Than Ever

iCareFone is the best free iPhone backup tool. When replacing the iPhone, it allows users to selectively free back up valuable emails, contacts, photos, etc. Now with iCareFone, users can easily take control of the important data.

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer – Transfer WhatsApp Data from Old Phone to iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer can easily transfer WhatsApp chats between old Phone and iPhone 12 including videos, images, and files. Only one-click, WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business chat will be transferred to your new phone.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/ewG4cOic1gQ

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1026s2p-tenorshare-ip12-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.