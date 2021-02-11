AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amarillo is leading the way in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the public. According to online data from covidactnow.org, the Amarillo metro area is among the top metro areas in the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations.

For Updates/Vaccine Availability Information, See https://amarilloalerts.com/.

As of February 9, Amarillo was No. 4 in the country in first-shot vaccinations. Amarillo was tops in the nation in this category as of late January. The Amarillo Public Health Department began providing the COVID-19 vaccine at its walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center on Dec. 30. As of February 9, more than 30,000 individuals in the Amarillo metro area had received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“A vaccination clinic of this magnitude is something Amarillo has never done before,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The City of Amarillo Public Health Department understood the mission: vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. They accomplished that by transforming the Amarillo Civic Center into an area-wide health clinic that is providing a crucial vaccine to thousands of people a day.

“What has been accomplished in such a short time is truly remarkable. This is one of the primary steps in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and I would encourage our citizens who meet the current vaccination criteria to please get vaccinated and to take advantage of this vital public resource.”

The City of Amarillo is updating COVID-19 vaccine availability several times a day at https://amarilloalerts.com/. Please check this site for current information. Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation. For more information call (806) 378-3095.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov. Web: https://www.amarillo.gov/

News Source: City of Amarillo