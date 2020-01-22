LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Gem Society (AGS) is proud to announce the launch of their newly redesigned online Graduate Sales Associate course. The interactive course is a required component of the AGS Certified Sales Associate (CSA) designation and provides a concise introduction to the retail sales associate.



The course is designed to minimize training time while maximizing learning and provides the student with tools and techniques in selling products. The course teaches the learner how to deliver accurate information to customers in a professional way, and covers a range of topics from gemology to leadership. Additionally, the Graduate Sales Associate course features interactive learning activities, engaging visuals, and an online proctored exam.

Earning the CSA designation demonstrates the sales associate’s commitment to education, allowing him or her to earn their customer’s trust, and enhance the retail jewelry buying experience.

“One of the challenges for jewelry store owners is providing the proper training needed for staff members. The Graduate Sales Associate course provides associates with a useful kick-start to their gemological education,” said Sarah Person, CG, Chair of the AGS Education Committee.

Currently, the course is only available to members of the American Gem Society as part of the CSA program. To learn more, contact experience@ags.org, or visit https://americangemsociety.org/csa.

About the American Gem Society:

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting a high standard of ethics, continuous education, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society awards credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership.

