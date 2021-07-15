BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GIT Corp., a publishing company out of New York, today announced a new partnership with ER71 USA. Inc. (“ER71”) to license an exciting new monthly motorcycle magazine title that brings all the two-wheeled excitement of the motorcycle culture to the masses.



ART CAPTION: David Mann – Ghost Rider.

EASYRIDERS magazine has been known as the “biker’s bible” for over 50 years. Now, CLASSIC EASYRIDERS will kickstart a new era of interest in motorcycling, drawing on its rich heritage as an integral part of entertaining the biker lifestyle it serves.

Publisher Ray Pelosi has brought back the original team of industry-leading editors including Dave Nichols, world famous motorcycle photographers such as Michael Lichter, and the original EASYRIDERS design team led by Regina Marsh and Carmelo Cataudello to create a paper and digital monthly motorcycle magazine that is filled with custom bike features, action-packed biker runs, rallies and parties as only CLASSIC EASYRIDERS can bring them to you.

ER71 USA, Inc., the branding and marketing company behind EASYRIDERS, led by Pepper Foster, was looking for a way to bring the iconic magazine back after it ceased production in 2019. “We heard from our readers and supporters loud and clear,” Pepper says. “They want their paper magazine back and we are proud to be partnering with the original editors and creative team to announce that EASYRIDERS is back. We’re fired up!”

“I am ecstatic to be working with our original team to bring back the world’s most iconic biker lifestyle magazine CLASSIC EASYRIDERS,” says editor-in-chief Dave Nichols. “Our industry needs a paper magazine as well as a digital presence now more than ever before, to capture and promote the American motorcycle culture. We’ll start off with issue 555 this December, which is where the old EASYRIDERS left off when it ceased publication in 2019.”

While there will be no nudity as in the original EASYRIDERS, CLASSIC EASYRIDERS will bring readers the look and feel of biker magazines of the 1970s and ’80s, with fresh new choppers, bobbers, classic motorcycles and the latest builds by today’s top builders. The monthly magazine will also include interviews with biker legends and showcase motorcycle-related parts, products and accessories.

“I am thrilled to be working with Pepper Foster and ER71 on our second license deal for the EASYRIDERS brand and also excited to bring back and work with some of the finest talent in the motorcycle publishing industry,” says publisher Pelosi.

The newly reimagined CLASSIC EASYRIDERS will be available for subscriptions and for sale through newsstands, convenience stores, books stores, and motorcycle shops as well as online across America and the world. “The original team who brought you EASYRIDERS magazine is back and burnin’ rubber for 2022 with CLASSIC EASYRIDERS!” says Dave Nichols. “Join us for the ride of a lifetime!”

The first issue of CLASSIC EASYRIDERS will be available with the debut of the December 2021 issue, on sale November 19th. For more information or to subscribe, go to: https://classiceasyriders.com/shop/ols/products/classic-easyriders-magazine-subscription-1-year-50-off-cover-price

About GIT Corp.

In 2003, GIT Digital pioneered the digital revolution in the comic book industry with the line of Complete Comic Book Collection DVD-ROMs featuring the heroes of the Marvel Comics Universe. GIT’s Complete Collections offered fans and collectors as many as 600-plus complete issues of these more than 40-year-old heroes on a single DVD.

Their line of best-selling collections included such iconic Marvel titles as The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Iron Man, Star Trek comics, The National Lampoon, MAD Magazine, Archie Comics, and more. GIT’s Complete Comic Book Collection have themselves become collectibles, with some titles selling on the collector’s market for as much as triple their original price.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Dave Nichols

Editorial Director

1-818-219-3160 (media only)

dave@classiceasyriders.com

News Source: GIT Corp.