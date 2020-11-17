RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The CDC has contracted AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC (AMI) to provide Commercial COVID-19 Emergency Response Team (C-C19ERT) services. This work includes sample collection, logistics, and quality control metrics to ensure subsequent, high-quality, CLIA laboratory testing.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Andrew Walker, Executive Chairman of AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

The C-C19ERT will be deployed as determined by CDC and work either in tandem with or independent of CDC in the collection, processing, shipping, tracking, storage, testing, and reporting of specimens suspected of COVID-19 exposure.

“These services will be critical to ensuring continuity of operations during CDC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are honored that the CDC has chosen us for this important work,” said Dr. Andrew Walker, Executive Chairman of AMI.

Dr. Walker went on to say, “The unique nature, scope, and complexity of the scientific, technical, expert, operational, and logistical services needed will vary, from site to site, in an effort to support remote COVID-19 sample collection.”

About AMI

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is nationally and globally distributed. Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI has been providing healthcare solutions for over a decade in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world. AMI has delivered countless healthcare solutions and more than 7,000 medical personnel to upwards of 100 clinical and hospital settings on four continents. AMI is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

