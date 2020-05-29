TORRANCE, Calif., May 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced it has made an agnostic version of its eSign technology available for free in order to help organizations increase productivity, efficiency and compliance among work-from-home employees during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders as well as after they are lifted. DocMagic is the leader in eSign technology within the mortgage industry, having executed more than 300 million eSign transactions and counting.



Nearly every company relies on signed documents in some part of its core business activities. These agreements often require signatures from multiple parties. Documents are often printed several times, then faxed or emailed, making the process not only cumbersome, laborious and time consuming, but prone to risk as well. Over the past several months, since the inception of social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are finding that signing and securely delivering these documents in a timely manner has become a challenge.

DocMagic’s eSign technology is traditionally used by mortgage loan borrowers to compliantly eSign initial mortgage loan document disclosures and closing documents. However, DocMagic has modified the platform, making it document agnostic, enabling it to easily handle the execution of important documents such as contracts, NDAs, LOIs and virtually any other agreement, to be electronically signed and legally binding.

“As stay-at-home orders began to open up in more states, large numbers of home-based workers in all industries will continue with the telecommute model and thus continue facing challenges with signing and executing documents,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO at DocMagic. “Many employees are using makeshift home offices that lack the hardware, devices, and software to facilitate compliant e-signings. Fortunately, DocMagic is in a great position to help with a proven platform used in one of the strictest, most highly regulated industries. Our eSign technology allows companies to circumvent wet signings, back-and-forth emails, and scanning or faxing documents, for a proven, highly secure, compliant electronic platform.”

DocMagic’s eSign platform makes electronically signing documents a snap — without the need for any hardware or software. It’s 100 percent web-based, easy-to-use, requires no installation or maintenance whatsoever, and can be securely accessed via any device with an internet connection. DocMagic eSign also provides for the secure capture of electronic signatures for all documents stored in the PDF file format. Documents are digitally sealed and access is provided to all parties with audit trail capabilities, document versioning, tracking, and email notifications.

In a recent Zillow survey conducted by The Harris Poll, more than half of employed Americans (56 percent) have had the opportunity to work from home, and a vast majority want to continue, at least occasionally, according to the poll. Among Americans working from home because of the pandemic, 75 percent said they would prefer to continue to do so at least half the time, if given the option, after the pandemic subsides. And two-thirds (66 percent) of those employees said they would be at least somewhat likely to consider moving if they had the flexibility to work from home as often as they want.

Iannitti adds: “We believe that even after stay-at-home orders are gradually lifted, there will still be a significant number of businesses that find the telecommute model to be pragmatic, efficient, and cost effective. After the COVID-19 pandemic slowly winds down, we still want to make our eSign technology available for free. It’s our ongoing way of giving back in order to help companies remain as successful as possible.”

To clarify, DocMagic’s free offer pertains to the agnostic eSign solution only, not mortgage-specific eSignings involving the company’s dynamic loan document generation service. Interested organizations can learn more by contacting DocMagic at sales@docmagic.com or call (800) 649-1362.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign and eDelivery solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web- based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com.

