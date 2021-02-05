REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amplify-Now, a leading provider of Strategy Execution Management software, and orgshift solutions, a transformational consulting services firm located in Toronto, Canada, have entered into a partnership to market and deliver solutions that give clients the tools they need to achieve their strategic transformation goals.

It’s well documented that companies face multiple challenges when it comes to achieving strategic goals through transformational programs. Studies show that around 80 percent of transformation programs fail to meet financial targets. Key challenges cited include aligning program team members and stakeholders, understanding the linkage between work and outcomes, monitoring performance in a timely manner and understanding accountability for key benefits and milestones.

This new partnership combines Amplify-Now’s world-class Strategy Execution Management software with orgshift solutions’ deep expertise and experience in helping clients design and deliver strategic and operational decision-making, value-driven transformation programs and breakthrough group collaboration performance.

Chris Carter, the principal of orgshift solutions, was first introduced to Amplify-Now’s platform five years ago. He was impressed with the software’s evolving capabilities to support the full strategic transformation lifecycle for organizations that truly want to transform.

“By providing visibility to each client’s unique change outcomes and metrics that matter, Amplify-Now drives accountability to get the right things done for the right reasons by the right people,” Carter says. “Matt Williams, founder and CEO of Amplify-Now, along with his team, totally get what’s needed. I’m proud to be a consulting and implementation partner.”

Williams is equally excited about the partnership and says that Amplify-Now supports organizations to maintain enterprise-wide, strategy-to-execution alignment, communication and decision-making.

“orgshift solutions helps us to maximize the value that we deliver. Organizations require the right governance structure and well-developed processes and systems, and that is where orgshift solutions excels,” he says. “We’ve worked with Chris for years and he’s an expert in the transformational change field. We’re confident that this partnership will drive improved transformation outcomes for firms in Canada and beyond.”

About Amplify-Now

Amplify-Now’s Strategy Execution Management (SEM) software enables organizations to execute strategies that create business value for their customers and investors. The software delivers transformation programs from end-to-end, supporting portfolio planning through value realization.

Amplify-Now has been offering Benefits Realization and Strategy Execution Management software since 2013. Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, Amplify-Now has offices in Los Angeles and West Sussex, UK to support a global roster of corporate and consulting clients.

For more information: https://amplify-now.com/

About orgshift solutions

Today’s realities demand innovative and creative approaches to decision-making, transformation and collaboration. Working with clients from all sectors – non-profit, private and public – in Canada and beyond, orgshift solutions is an independent management consulting firm dedicated to transforming how organizations change. Chris Carter, the company’s principal, is an acknowledged thought leader in the area of benefits realization. He has 25 years’ experience in all aspects of change, and technology only serves to enhance that expertise. He’s also the primary author of KPMG’s, global value management methodology, supporting the adoption and deployment of the approach to KPMG’s global practitioner network.

For more information: http://www.orgshift.ca/

To learn more about Amplify-Now’s Partner Program: https://amplify-now.com/partners

News Source: Amplify-Now