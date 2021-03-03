QUEENSLAND, Australia, March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since the advent of modern technology, businesses have been eyeing the big shift to paperless operations. The good news is, momentum is building. The mythical “Paperless Office” is more accessible than ever – and Appenate, a business operating in the mobile forms & workflow space, has just made it easier (and more affordable) than ever.

A new “Going Paperless” special offer helps businesses shift their processes to paperless for just $90. This includes 3 months of access to Appenate for 15 premium users. Free training and support are also included in the deal.

This special offer aims to help SMEs shift to paperless and save on budget. With the technology aspect covered by Appenate, these savings can go towards the “people” part of their paperless transition – training materials, roll-out planning and hardware purchases.

More information on the actual transition is available on Appenate’s going paperless blog post, which includes a comprehensive view of the process.

Taking this offer means you’ll save over $580 in your first three months of going paperless. Plus, significant savings on other operational costs like travel (transport of paper forms), printing and hours spent collecting, sorting and digitally capturing stacks of paper.

Head to Appenate’s website to find out more about this special offer, and see whether they’d be a fit for your business.

About Appenate:

Appenate, founded in 2011, is a no-code platform for creating data-driven apps that move businesses towards a paperless, efficient workflow. They are fully self-funded and endeavor to build long-term relationships with their customers. They also have industry-leading white-label options available for solutions providers in the IT channel to take advantage of.

Learn more at: https://www.appenate.com/

