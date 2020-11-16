PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Area Code Baseball, a Stack Sports Experience, has partnered with Prep Baseball Report to offer more athletes an opportunity to learn, compete and showcase their abilities through the Area Code ID Series. The platform, which is set to kick off in December, was built in part to help fill the void in the recruiting and evaluation process that was created by the COVID-19 pandemic while offering athletes the unique opportunity to learn what it takes to play at the next level directly from professional scouts.

The Area Code ID Series, powered by Prep Baseball Report, will be the first step on the journey to competing in baseball’s premier summer showcase, the Area Code Baseball Games. Select participants from the ID Series will be invited to compete at Area Code Tryouts in the summer of 2021.

“Joining forces with Prep Baseball Report allows us to utilize the strengths of both organizations to provide an athlete-first experience that is truly one of a kind. Our shared vision to offer more opportunities for athletes to achieve their dreams while improving their game will be the cornerstone of this new platform and we couldn’t be more excited to get started,” said Zack Greer, GM, Area Code Baseball.

The event curriculum is designed to allow athletes the opportunity to put their talents on display and to find areas to improve their game through real-time feedback and instruction from the pro scouts in attendance. Athletes will participate in a position-specific curriculum with position players taking part in a pro-style workout & pitchers throwing bullpens. In addition to receiving feedback from the MLB scouts on hand, swing & pitch analysis will be captured by our partners, Blast Motion & Trackman, and shared with the more than 900 colleges and scouts who currently subscribe to Prep Baseball Report. Athletes will also receive free access to their Trackman and Blast portal, with the ability to share data directly with colleges.

“Area Code Games has long been an iconic brand in the amateur baseball world, and ultimately plays a significant role in the pathway for high school players to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball,” said Prep Baseball Report President Sean Duncan. “Above all, the humans operating the Area Code Games are good people who do things the right way. We are very excited to join forces in this initiative with them.”

More information on the Area Code ID Series, powered by Prep Baseball Report, can be found here: https://www.areacodebaseball.com/area-code-id-series

ABOUT PREP BASEBALL REPORT

Since its inception in 2005, the Prep Baseball Report has evolved into one of the country’s biggest and most respected independent scouting services, with a singular focus of providing comprehensive year-round coverage in every state we are in. The mission of the Prep Baseball Report is to scout and promote amateur baseball – high school, junior college and college – and, ultimately, help athletes achieve their dreams of playing baseball at the next level. With more than 150 scouts, we have the largest baseball scouting infrastructure across all levels of amateur baseball in the country. Prep Baseball Report events have become a must for all serious players as they’re designed to give players the maximum exposure needed to advance to the next level. For additional information on the Prep Baseball Report, please visit: https://www.prepbaseballreport.com/

ABOUT AREA CODE BASEBALL

For 33 years Area Code Baseball has provided world-class experiences for the top high school baseball players from around the country. The Area Code Tryouts and Games, which are free to all participants, remain a staple in the evaluation process for MLB scouts and college coaches alike. Each year, Area Code Baseball engages with nearly 3000 athletes from across the country. For additional information on Area Code Baseball, please visit: https://www.areacodebaseball.com/

ABOUT STACK SPORTS

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars — Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

