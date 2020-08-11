DENVER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that Executive Vice President of Operations, Sharon Reichhardt has been selected to speak on the topic of quality control during the MBA Live – Risk Management, QA and Fraud Prevention Forum 2020, hosted virtually September 15 – 16, 2020 by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).



On Tuesday, September 15, Reichhardt will join the panel session “Underwriting & QA: How to Make QC a Profit Center” from 3 – 3:50 p.m. ET.

The panel will be moderated by Steve Spies, a consultant with SWS Risk Advisory LLC, and Jason Emory, Senior Vice President of Quality Control at PrimeLending will join Sharon as a panelist. The session will feature a discussion on how lenders mitigate the significant revenue and personnel resources devoted to QC by leveraging enhancements in technology, real-time data validation and outsourcing strategies.

“The MBA has put together a remarkable group of industry veterans for this panel, and I am honored to participate,” said Reichhardt. “The COVID pandemic has placed a greater spotlight on new ways in which lenders can alleviate costs without sacrificing quality and I look forward to exploring those options on this panel.”

In addition to Reichhardt’s panel, ARMCO is also serving as the sole presenting sponsor for this year’s virtual event.

“The MBA’s RMQA Forum has always been the industry’s premier event for mortgage quality control and risk management professionals, but the current economic uncertainty lends extra weight to the purpose of this year’s event,” said ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier. “In the spirit of facilitating the exchange of ideas and best practices for maintaining loan quality, ensuring compliance and mitigating risk, ARMCO is proud to be this year’s presenting sponsor for RMQA, and we look forward to yet another first-rate MBA event.”

For information regarding the virtual conference, visit https://www.mba.org/conferences-and-education/event-mini-sites/mba-live.

About ARMCO

ACES Risk Management (ARMCO) is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Audit Technology™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

2 of the top 5 loan servicers; and

2 of the top 5 depository institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ARMCO clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management