DENVER, Colo., March 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, announced today it has been named to the 2020 HW Tech100™ Mortgage list published by mortgage industry trade magazine HousingWire. This marks ARMCO’s sixth consecutive appearance on the HW Tech100 list, which highlights tech innovation that captures the entire U.S. housing economy, spanning real estate to mortgage lending, servicing and investments.



“At ARMCO, our unrelenting focus is on helping lenders achieve greater loan quality and reducing risk to their organizations. As a result, we are constantly making adjustments and enhancements to our product offerings to ensure we are staying on top of regulatory demands and providing lenders with best-in-class quality control technology,” ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “We are incredibly grateful to the staff at HousingWire for recognizing ARMCO’s commitment to excellence and including us on this year’s Tech100 Mortgage list.”

“HousingWire’s motto for 2020 is growth through focus. With that lens, the Tech100 program underwent mitosis and emerged as two highly focused awards — Tech100 Real Estate and Tech100 Mortgage. While collaboration between real estate and mortgage professionals has never been higher, the tools and solutions that empower these professionals to excel are often entirely different.” said HousingWire CEO, Clayton Collins. “The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing. Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

In ARMCO’s profile, HousingWire’s editors noted ARMCO consolidated QC for mortgage and consumer lending into one central unit and reduced monthly reports for lenders from eight manually compiled reports to one interactive report. ACES Audit Technology™ expedites turn times, increases reliability and imparts standardization, accountability and auditability in virtually any quality control process. In 2019, ACES Audit Technology allowed users to recapture roughly 16 skilled labor hours per month to QC the same volume of loans, reduce turn times for month-end reports from several days to roughly one hour and replace email and spreadsheets with a secure, real-time online platform that enables seamless real-time information sharing among multiple locations.

“This year’s Tech100 winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About ARMCO

Over half of the top 25 mortgage lenders and 33% of the top 150 lenders and servicers combined choose ARMCO. ARMCO’s product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, has set the bar for user definability in its category. It is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations outside traditional mortgage origination and servicing. ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of mortgage risk intel, assuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies, and are using the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality. For more information, visit www.armco.us or call 1-800-858-1598.

