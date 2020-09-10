DENVER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today the completion of its months-long rebranding effort to align the company’s image with its expanded focus on quality and risk management for banks and credit unions, as well as independent mortgage lenders. Effective September 10, 2020, the company name will be known as ACES Quality Management™, and the name of its flagship product ACES Audit Technology™ change to ACES Quality Management and Control Software™.

“While the origins of ACES lie in mortgage loan quality management, our sphere of activity has expanded to include other types of lending, as well as supporting overall quality in operations and outcomes within our clients’ organizations. Thus, we felt the time was right to make a change to ensure our brand to more accurately reflect that,” said ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Regardless of the name under which we operate, the foundation of our organization has always been quality people behind quality products, achieving quality results – something we have proudly accomplished for the last 25 years and will continue to do under the ACES Quality Management banner.”

The rebrand comes after much research and discussion, vetting current ACES clients, prospects and industry experts. Along with the naming and logo rebrand come a newly designed website and product offering. ACES Audit Packs for Mortgage Origination, Servicing and Consumer Lending combine out-of-the-box reports and managed questions with the functionality and flexibility of the ACES platform.

“ACES Quality Management is focused on improving quality, confidence, transparency and compliance in financial services by leveraging advanced technology platforms created with a customer-centric approach,” Gauthier said. “Because we are striving to be the standard for quality management and control software in the financial space, we want to be known not only for the great technology that we bring to market, but also for the unprecedented level of customer care that we provide.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Audit Quality Management & Control Software™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

2 of the top 5 loan servicers; and

2 of the top 5 depository institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment.

