DENVER, Colo., Jan. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After a remarkable 2019, ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, is looking ahead to 2020 for what promises to be an outstanding year. In addition to adding several lenders to its growing roster of clients – including Bay Equity Loans, KWIK Mortgage, The KLR Group and multiple top-25 mortgage companies – ARMCO also achieved a company record in 2019 of one million audits conducted in a single year in its flagship audit platform ACES Audit Technology™.



ARMCO also launched several product enhancements in 2019, including a parallel workflow capability that saves time and reduces turn times while maintaining the quality of staff output to the ACES Audit Technology platform. Other noteworthy enhancements include an auto-answer feature that automatically answers audit questions based on available loan data, as well as an enhanced single sign-on that can reduce on-boarding time by more than 50 percent. Encouraged by these accomplishments, the company plans to expand its footprint in 2020 to support risk management, compliance and quality control for financial institutions with multiple loan products and lines, including consumer lending.

“One of the biggest strengths of ACES Audit Technology is its ability to function as an enterprise solution – providing organizations with one platform and removing the need for disparate software solutions and manual processes,” ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “In 2020, ARMCO seeks to share its technology with new markets, as ACES Audit Technology has proven it is not just a tool that can be used for mortgage quality control, but for any loan quality initiative in a financial institution.”

2019 marked the beginning of ARMCO’s relationship with New Capital Partners. The private-equity firm partnered with and invested in ARMCO, strengthening ARMCO’s position in the industry and enhancing continued growth and innovation. ARMCO also bolstered its ranks with several key hires and promotions in 2019 and early 2020, including Gauthier’s appointment as CEO in October 2019. Kyle Kehoe was hired as executive vice president of sales and Cassie Vosburgh joined as executive vice president of finance. Additionally, Sharon Reichhardt was promoted to executive vice president of operations. There have also been a number of additional hires within operations, product and engineering to round out the team and industrialize the platform and organization.

Throughout 2019, ARMCO and its employees were recognized for multiple industry awards. ARMCO was recognized as an innovative technology company and earned its fifth consecutive HousingWire Tech 100 award. For the third year running, ARMCO was named to National Mortgage Professional’s Top 100 Mortgage Employers list, and individually, Reichhardt was named one of HousingWire’s inaugural Tech Trendsetters.

“In addition to our award-winning technology, our staff is one of the biggest assets ARMCO possesses,” Gauthier added. “Whether they are on the front lines helping to improve loan quality or behind the scenes keeping the operational wheels turning, our team of highly capable, caring employees are all dedicated to supporting our clients’ success, and the key hires and promotions made in 2019 and early this year will help ARMCO continue to fulfill on that commitment.”

After introducing an initiative during the 2018 holiday season, ARMCO also launched ARMCO CARES in 2019, a company-matching gift program. Available to both part-time and full-time employees, ARMCO CARES offers a dollar-for-dollar match of employee donations to a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization of the employee’s choice.

“Giving back is one of ARMCO’s key values. Our employees have always been the fuel behind ARMCO’s success, and we are grateful to be able to use our success to support those causes that are near and dear to our employees’ hearts,” Gauthier said. “To date, ARMCO has contributed thousands of dollars to 25 charities through ARMCO CARES, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in 2020.”

About ARMCO

Over half of the top 20 mortgage lenders in the U.S. choose ARMCO as their provider of risk management software. ARMCO’s product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, has set the bar for user definability in its category. It is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations outside traditional mortgage origination and servicing.

ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of mortgage risk intel, assuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies, and are using the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

