SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Something new and exciting is brewing at Art of Caffeination, a new design business that focuses on products that are all things coffee. Its first product launch – a quick-reference deck of coffee playing cards – is designed for coffee lovers, enthusiasts and gamesters alike to not just have fun, but learn something too.



PHOTO CAPTION: “Sip-To-Suit Cards About Coffee.”

“Sip to Suit Cards About Coffee” is a handy deck of creatively crafted, quick-reference playing cards that feature coffee-making methods, drink formulas and helpful brew tips. The deck is sure to kick up any home coffee routine or game night.

The maker, Vincent Lam, tapped into his industrial design and graphic arts’ expertise to create a deck of reference playing cards that eliminate the hassle and time of sorting through online resources or piles of notes. The playing cards aim to streamline brewing coffee and making drinks by presenting ingredients and brewing parameters through thoughtful visual graphics.

“Each method card has carefully researched brewing parameters and starting points, presented in easy-to-understand ‘Brew Meters.’ These ‘Brew Meters’ provide an illustrated reference for the user to adjust the brewing values to suit their taste,” Lam says.

This comprehensive collection of brew methods and drink recipes will entice both coffee novices and connoisseurs. The cards feature critical brew information for 18 popular coffee-making methods, and 18 drink recipes, with 12 delightfully-designed court cards that have helpful guidance and educational tips about coffee and brewing.

The poker-size playing cards are meticulously designed and illustrated for quick-reference, and packaged in a coffee-inspired tuck box. Produced in premium black-core, linen-finish stock, the cards are suitable for exciting gameplay and collecting.

With coffee brewing tips at recipes at your fingertips, “Sip-to-Suit About Coffee Cards” are an essential part of any coffee lifestyle.

A Kickstarter campaign is in place to launch this new deck of reference playing cards, “Sip to Suit Cards About Coffee:” https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aoc/sip-to-suit-cards-about-coffee

Instagram: @artofcaffeination – https://www.instagram.com/artofcaffeination/

Twitter: @artofcaff #coffee #coffeetime #coffeelover

About Art of Caffeination

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Art of Caffeination was founded by Vincent Lam, a professional industrial designer with 20 years’ experience in consumer and medical product design. He’s the recipient of multiple design awards, including Red Dot; iF (a product design award, conferred annually by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, based in Hanover, Germany); and IDEA Awards (International Design Excellence Award, a design award program held by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA)). Art of Caffeination applies the form-follows-function design approach to all things caffeinated to create useful and delightful products for all ages and interests.

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/9PQd_C0POrA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1028s2p-Caffeination-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: “Sip-To-Suit Cards About Coffee.”

News Source: Art of Caffeination