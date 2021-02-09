NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Little Slacks, the artisanal wellness subscription box brand, announced today a giveaway of one of their self-care subscription boxes to one lucky winner for Valentine’s Day. The winner of the giveaway will be announced on Sunday, February 28th, via Instagram, by the end of the day.

Launched in September 2020 with the aim to support hardworking artisans while making hand-crafted, high-quality wellness products affordable to all, the subscription box brand Little Slacks sources its products at wholesale prices in order to offer subscribers discounted prices. The brand also ensures that each of its suppliers upholds one or more of the following values: cruelty-free, eco-friendly, handmade, organic, woman-owned, small-batch, and not found on large retailers such as Amazon.

To enter the giveaway, contestants can simply enter their email on Little Slacks’ website. In addition to the giveaway, Little Slacks is offering affordable, alternative gift options for couples, lovers, family, and friends this Valentine’s Day to help them practice self-care and enjoy the often-neglected luxury of relaxation, whether they are together or apart.

“We are here to provide high-quality artisan products, in a convenient and affordable manner that meets the needs of hard-working people,” said Juliany Marrero, founder of Little Slacks. “We understand that a busy lifestyle leaves little time to find different relaxing products every month from different websites and physical stores. With the Little Slacks subscription box, you don’t have to worry about that. You simply receive your box, relax and enjoy!”

In their box, the winner of the giveaway will receive a selection of at least five hand-picked wellness products to practice self-care at home. From handmade soaps and candles to natural skincare products, mists, body scrubs, essential oils, teas, and chocolates, Little Slacks inspires holistic bodily and mental relaxation that subscribers can enjoy with each box. In addition, each month’s box is paired with a carefully curated playlist to encourage maximum relaxation. To receive a personalized wellness box, subscribers first take a quiz. Afterward, they are sent a box containing hand-crafted artisanal products tailored to their unique preferences.

To learn more visit: https://www.littleslacks.com/.

About Little Slacks:

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Little Slacks is a personal wellness subscription box service offering curated, personalized artisanal products at affordable prices. Artisans the company currently works with include: Celinatural, Rock Creek Soaps, Iron Lion Soaps, Woolzies, Nectar Republic, Teaspressa, Benjamin Soap Co, Rock Bottom Soap, Unique Wax Co, Ora’s Amazing Herbal Natural Skincare, Jocelyn & Amp Co., Self Goddess, Himalayan Secrets Laughing Wolves, and Dye Queer. Visit Little Slacks’ website to learn more or connect with @littleslacks on Instagram and Facebook.

*Images link for media: https://imgur.com/a/vUvaJC9

*Caption: Little Slacks, the artisanal wellness subscription box brand, is offering a giveaway of one box to one lucky winner this Valentine’s Day.

